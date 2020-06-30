More heat, more humidity, more storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The high heat and tropical humidity that always set up shop in the Carolinas at this time of the year is here in full force and showing little chance of breaking any time soon.
To be sure, there will be some subtle day-to-day variations, but generally speaking, most days this week with feature enough sunshine to push afternoon readings close to 90° with overnight lows falling back to a muggy 70°.
Keep in mind, with the high humidity levels, the heat index each afternoon will push to the low to mid 90s for several hours before any cooling storms come to town.
Speaking of rain, it also looks as if there will be at least a scattering of showers and a few heavier thunderstorms each day through at least the midweek, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours – though a few could linger well into the night before fading away predawn.
As is always the case during the summer months, any storms that fire up will be capable of putting down a lot of lightning and heavy rain and there’s always the risk that a few storms could produce damaging wind gusts and small hail.
There may be a little break from the humidity Thursday and Friday and certainly storms chances appear lower then before gradually ramping back up over the holiday weekend.
As for the tropics, the situation remains quiet. There is a minor disturbance well off the Carolina coast and it’s heading out to sea and so there’s little concern for tropical development anywhere in the Atlantic basin over the next several days, so if you’re planning a beach trip, you’ll be just fine – except for the local daily thunderstorm threat.
Also of note, the Saharan dust which helped promote some very pretty sunrises and sunsets over the weekend has faded in a big way and will likely remain less noticeable this week with better cleansing rain chances and a NW flow of air (as opposed to the south). That’s good news for those who suffer from respiratory issues, as the air should be generally cleaner and thus, easier to breathe.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
