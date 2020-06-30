Man shot, killed in north Charlotte

CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte
June 30, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT - Updated June 30 at 6:01 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed in north Charlotte Monday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called around 11:40 p.m. to Trinity Road near Beatties Ford Road, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the homicide investigation is ongoing and they ask anyone with information to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.