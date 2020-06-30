Man in mask and gloves robs phone store in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people wearing surgical masks and gloves robbed a phone store in Salisbury on Monday.
According to police, the first man walked into the Cricket location on Freeland Drive at approximately 10:30. The man walked in and said that he wanted to upgrade his phone. After talking to a manager, he went outside, saying he wanted to get his wallet. When he came back, he was carrying a handgun.
The man then demanded the bank deposit cash. He took cash from the registers and also put phones in a bookbag. Police say that a second person came into the store and starting helping the man steal the phones and money.
The first man was described as black, between the ages of 25-30, approximately 5′10″.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.