Lowe’s announces $100 million in bonuses for ‘outstanding’ front-line workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowe’s Home Improvement just announced a massive boost to recognize and “reward front-line associates for their outstanding contributions” during the coronavirus pandemic.
The hardware giant pledged $100 million in bonuses to their front-line employees “increasing the company’s total commitment to associates and communities during the pandemic to more than $450 million.”
“This year has been full of challenges and uncertainty, and we are tremendously grateful for the hard work, dedication and commitment of our front-line associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s CEO and president in a release by the company. “At Lowe’s, we believe that our homes and our communities unite us, and we thank our associates for providing our customers with essential products and services while supporting our communities and medical professionals.”
Active full-time hourly employees in U.S. stores, distribution centers and store support centers will receive $300 bonuses in mid-July, according to the Mooresville-based company.
Part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150 which matches the funds provided to all hourly associates in both March and May.
Last year, Governor Roy Cooper and Charlotte officials announced Lowe’s would be bringing it’s new global technology hub to the Queen City, along with an estimated 1,600 jobs.
“Lowe’s knows North Carolina. Lowe’s loves North Carolina,” Gov. Cooper said at the time, “but Lowe’s needed to be sure that our state can provide the kind of trained, educated talent that they need for these jobs that will average almost $118,000 a year. And Lowe’s has made the decision that we can.”
Lowe’s has also donated a total of $70 million through grants and PPE products to under served communities, according to their website.
Lowe’s made a $25 million commitment to support the emerging needs of associates, customers and communities back in March. This includes $10 million in product that will be donated to medical professionals.
The company says essential items like respirators and protective gear are currently being delivered to hospitals nationwide.
The $25 million commitment included $1.5 million to support the COVID-19 Response Fund, launched by Foundation For the Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas, and other nonprofit organizations in Lowe’s hometown, the Greater Charlotte, N.C. region.
