Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Charlotte Harris Teeter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter confirmed Tuesday an employee at its Ballantyne grocery store tested positive for the coronavirus.
The employee last worked at the Ballantyne Commons store more than 10 days ago, a Harris Teeter spokesperson said.
“The associate is under the care of a physician,” the grocer said. “We are supporting them and wish them all the best in their recovery.
“Upon learning of the case, we worked closely with regulatory agencies, followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures, and communicated with and supported our valued store team.”
Harris Teeter said it is continuing to follow local, state and federal guidance. Harris Teeter employees have been wearing masks since April 21.
