Drive thru job fair happening Wednesday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) -A drive thru Job Fair hosted by Onin Staffing is happening Wednesday between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm at Continental Structural Plastics in Salisbury.
That event is happening at the CSP location, 6701 Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.
“We have 70 job openings at this location currently,” wrote Melinda Beaver of Onin. The starting pay is $12 with a full time hiring opportunity after 90 days. Lots of overtime available on 1st, 2nd and 3rd shift. Great employer!”
The company is also accepting applications at www.oninstaffing.com/applynow by choosing the Salisbury location upon applying. Phone interviews are conducted at 704-762-9808 from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
