Churches, businesses, individuals want to thank every law enforcement officer in Cabarrus and Rowan

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Volunteers associated with churches in Cabarrus and Rowan County say they want to show their appreciation to every law enforcement officer at each agency in both Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The organizers have been collecting money to purchase gift cards for officers from their favorite local restaurants.
On Tuesday they group made its first delivery, taking 85 gift cards worth $10 each to every officer with the Kannapolis Police Department.
“I was praying one morning and just wanted to do something for the officers,” Mike Isenhour said. “I know they’re going through a lot right now as everyone is in all our community, just wanted to do something to say thank you we appreciate you and we’re praying for your families, it’s that simple.”
It’s not a political statement and they aren’t taking sides in any debates about police, they say they see the sacrifices police make and want to acknowledge that dedication.
On Tuesday, pastor Sean Brigman led in a special prayer while officers gathered around. All 85 KPD officers got a $10 gift card from local restaurants that they picked, like El Amigo, where the owner made a matching donation for every card bought.
“It’s that simple, just showing God’s love and appreciation for the job they’re doing,” Isenhour added.
“It’s a sincere gratitude situation, a prime example of how much community support we have,” said Interim Chief Terry Spry of the Kannapolis Police Department.
Spry says he understands the current climate and why there’s been so much focus on police lately.
“We certainly have understanding and are sympathetic to the civil unrest throughout our country, and I can say with complete confidence that there’s always room to grow in our community.”
The show of appreciation goes a long way, the chief says, and Mike Isenhour says that’s why they’re doing this.
“No matter what type of job that you have it’s nice to know that you’re appreciated for whatever you’re doing…I think you do a better job if you’re appreciated.”
Organizers are also hoping to set times that they can come back and pray with individual officers and their families.
