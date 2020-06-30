Business owner charged for violating governor’s mask order in Lincolnton, N.C.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The owner of a business in Lincolnton has been charged for violating Gov. Roy Cooper’s mask order in North Carolina.
Lincolnton Police confirmed Tuesday the owner of Burton Farms General Store was charged on a criminal summons for violating the Governor’s Executive Order 147.
The owner, Jonathan Burton, was charged on June 29, 2020.
Under, Executive Order 147, businesses must have all workers wear face coverings. Retail businesses must also have all customers wear face coverings when they are inside the establishment and may be within six feet of another person, unless the customer comes under an exception identified in the order.
The order states that citations can be written to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce the requirement to wear face coverings. Law enforcement personnel cannot criminally enforce the face covering requirements of this Order against individual workers, customers, or patrons.
There’s no word on what put this businesses in violation of the order.
