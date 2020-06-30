Body found in Great Pee Dee River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials are investigating after a body was found in the Great Pee Dee River Saturday.
Captain Ben Byers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office called SCDNR for assistance.
Byers says SCDNR officials responded to the scene, which was at the Chesterfield County/Marlboro County line.
Byers says officials do not believe it was a drowning or a boating incident.
The body has been turned over to the Chesterfield County Coroner’s Office.
Byers added that officials believe the body came from North Carolina.
WMBF News will update this story with new information when it becomes available.
