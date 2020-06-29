York County officials recommend face coverings be worn in public settings

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - As the coronavirus numbers continue to spike in York County, officials are strongly recommending residents and visitors to wear face coverings.
The county had nearly 60 new confirmed cases of the virus on Monday. To date, there are nearly 1,200 cases reported.
The York County Government and the York County Sheriff’s Office released a joint statement urging people to wear a mask or some type of face-covering when out in a public setting, around people outside of your household and especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
York County leaders ask those in the county to follow the current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health leaders to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We all have to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said York County Chairman Michael Johnson. “When I am out in public, I wear a mask. I wear a mask because it protects others and it is the right thing to do. We have seen a substantial increase in COVID-19 cases and the medical community has asked that we wear masks and continue social distancing. We need to be good neighbors and follow this advice. If you feel sick, stay home and get tested. Otherwise, please wear a mask in public and help stop the spread of this virus.”
Since there is currently no vaccine for COVID-19, preventive measures are critical in slowing the spread of Coronavirus. The CDC reports that wearing a face-covering reduces the transmission of the virus by acting as a barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people.
“Now, more than ever, I urge citizens to follow the recommended guidelines to help prevent the spread of this infectious disease,” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “As the numbers continue to increase, so does our vigilance to take preventive measures and our resolve to get rid of this virus.”
