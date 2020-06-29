York County officials recommend face coverings be worn in public settings

“We all have to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said York County Chairman Michael Johnson. “When I am out in public, I wear a mask. I wear a mask because it protects others and it is the right thing to do. We have seen a substantial increase in COVID-19 cases and the medical community has asked that we wear masks and continue social distancing. We need to be good neighbors and follow this advice. If you feel sick, stay home and get tested. Otherwise, please wear a mask in public and help stop the spread of this virus.”