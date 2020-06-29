19-year-old killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old woman died in a three-car crash in Lancaster County Monday afternoon.
A crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Highway 9 near Yancy Catoe Road close to the Chesterfield County line in South Carolina. Alaysia Raley, from Pageland, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County coroner.
Troopers said the driver of a Hyundai, identified as Raley, drifted left of center and collided with a pickup truck head-on. Raley, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, while the driver and passenger of the truck were taking to the hospital. The driver of a Kia Sedan, which also struck the pickup truck, was injured as well.
No other information was provided.
