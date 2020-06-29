73-year-old beaten and robbed during Akron home invasion

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 73-year-old man was beaten and robbed inside his own home Saturday morning, according to police.
The victim told officers he answered the door at his home in the 100 block of East Mapledale Avenue around 11 a.m. and two suspects forced their way inside.
One of the suspects was armed with a gun, according to the police report.
Akron police said the victim’s debit card and car was stolen, but were later returned.
The victim was treated at Akron Summa Hospital.
If you have any information, call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.