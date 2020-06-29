Workers at Lake Wylie Bojangle’s robbed, forced into cooler at gunpoint by masked man

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Andrew Dys/Rock Hill Herald) - Employees at a Lake Wylie restaurant were robbed and forced into a cooler at gunpoint by a masked man, officials said.
The armed robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bojangle’s on S.C. 49, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The restaurant is south of the North Carolina state line.
No one was hurt in the robbery, Faris said.
The suspect broke the glass on the back door of the store to gain entry, then held the employees at gunpoint before forcing the manager to empty the contents of a safe into a bag, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The suspect took the money and made the employees go in the store cooler before fleeing on foot, the report stated.
One of the employees called 911 and deputies responded, Faris said.
A K-9 unit tracked the suspect’s trail across S.C. 49 where the trail was lost, deputies said.
Detectives and the forensic unit from the sheriff’s office responded to the scene.
No arrests have been made.