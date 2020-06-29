Visitor at Wild Animal Safari caught on camera slapping zebra

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual caught on camera slapping a zebra at a zoo.
A zebra at the Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain, which allows visitors to drive their own vehicles right up to animals in the park, can be seen on a Snapchat video stick his face into a car when one of the occupants of the vehicle smacks him in the face.
The original poster of the video on Snapchat uses the username Yungmal_15.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says that animal abuse, whether it be a dog or a zebra, will not be tolerated.
Anyone with information on the identity of the individual in the video is asked to contact the TCSO at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-100.
