VIDEO: Starfish seen covering Grand Strand beaches

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – What appears to be hundreds of starfish have been spotted on Grand Strand beaches in recent days.
Viewer Sharon Deveney got video of several starfish in the area of Cypress Drive in Garden City. She said she’s been seeing them on the shoreline at low tide and in the water during the tide.
The starfish are just the latest marine wildlife to be spotted on the Grand Strand’s shores as of late.
Last month, a number of Portuguese Man O’ War jellyfish and blue buttons were seen on the beach.
