Troopers investigating fatal three-car wreck in Lancaster County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Lancaster County.
A three-car crash happened Monday afternoon on Highway 9 near Yancy Catoe Road close to the Chesterfield County line.
Troopers said the driver of a Hyundai, who was not seatbelted, drifted left of center and collided with a pickup truck head-on. The driver of the Hyundai died, while the driver and passenger of the truck were taking to the hospital. The driver of a Kia Sedan, which also struck the pickup truck, was injured as well.
No other information was provided.
Troopers have not confirmed how many people were involved in the crash.
