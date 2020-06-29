Rock Hill Schools to expand virtual learning for 2020-2021 year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Schools is giving students and families a choice to enroll through its virtual program beginning this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Previously available only to high school students, the RHS Virtual Program will now offer full-time online instruction for students in 5K through 12th grade using devices and software provided by the school district.
Teachers in the Virtual Program will provide face-to-face instruction via live-streaming and digital coursework through computer-based platforms.
Unlike remote learning, which was implemented during the emergency shutdown last spring, students in the virtual program will follow a schedule just as they would in a traditional brick and mortar school.
Thanks to technology, students will be able to see and hear dedicated teachers deliver standards-based content, ask questions, participate in classroom discussions and independent work, and turn in class work and tests, all from the safety and comfort of their homes.
Students will be taught by certified teachers who are focused on 100 percent virtual instruction throughout the day. At the secondary level, instructors will be certified subject area specialists.
Though the district’s Parent Survey on the reopening of schools does not close until 5 p.m. Tuesday, 16 percent of parents surveyed so far indicate they will not send their child back to in-person instruction this fall, and 30 percent responded they are unsure about their child’s return due to COVID-19. Thirty-four percent of parents believe the best option for their child is to continue virtual learning at home.
