Police respond to reported fight at Charlotte Walmart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing incident after a reported fight broke out inside of a Charlotte Walmart Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the store on Wilkinson Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. after a call was received in regard to several people fighting.
Police said one person said they were stabbed, but injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
Officers then determined no one was stabbed, and the person sustained minor injuries during the incident.
No other information was provided.
