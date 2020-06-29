Police respond to reported fight at Charlotte Walmart

Police respond to reported fight at Walmart (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 29, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 3:14 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing incident after a reported fight broke out inside of a Charlotte Walmart Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the store on Wilkinson Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. after a call was received in regard to several people fighting.

Police said one person said they were stabbed, but injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Officers then determined no one was stabbed, and the person sustained minor injuries during the incident.

No other information was provided.

