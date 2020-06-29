Police investigating shooting death at Gastonia extended stay hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are investigating a shooting at WoodSpring Suites, 1830 Wren Turnpike Road, reported to police at 10:23 a.m. today. The victim’s name is being withheld while police work to locate and notify her next of kin. An active investigation is underway and no further information can be released at this time.
