Police closing lanes on Clark Memorial Bridge due to protesters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Lanes on the Clark Memorial Bridge are being shut down due to protesters on the bridge.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers are working with Indiana authorities to shut down the southbound lanes on the bridge.
From a WAVE 3 News SkyTrack camera, protesters could be seen hanging a large banner on the side of the bridge depicting Breonna Taylor that read, “They tried to bury me. They didn’t know I was a seed. Breonna Taylor. The revolution is now.”
People have been protesting in Louisville following Taylor’s death.
Taylor was shot and killed on March 13 when LMPD officers served a no-knock warrant at her home on Springfield Drive.
Protesters had been camped out in Jefferson Square Park in recent weeks.
On Saturday, Tyler Gerth, 27, was shot and killed in the park. Following his death officers cleared the park and prohibited tents and overnight stays.
Steven Lopez was charged in connection to Gerth’s death.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
No additional information has been released.
