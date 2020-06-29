Picture of weather consistency this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The high heat and tropical humidity that returned late in the weekend will hang around the better part of the week ahead. That actually makes for a pretty easy – and typical – forecast as we roll from late June into early July.
To be sure, there will be some subtle day-to-day variations, but generally speaking, most days this week with feature enough sunshine to push afternoon readings close to 90° with overnight lows falling back to a muggy 70°.
As for rain, it also looks as if there will be at least a scattering of showers and a few heavier thunderstorms each day this week, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours – though a few could linger well into the night before fading away predawn.
As is always the case during the summer months, any storms that fire up will be capable of putting down a lot of lightning and heavy rain and there’s always the risk that a few storms could produce damaging wind gusts and small hail.
I expect this general pattern will hold right through the end of the workweek if not right into the holiday weekend.
As for the tropics, the situation remains quiet. There aren’t any disturbances that bare watching at this point and tropical development anywhere in the Atlantic basin is unlikely over the next several days, so if you’re planning a beach trip, you’ll be just fine – except for the local daily thunderstorm threat.
Also of note, the Saharan dust which helped promote some very pretty sunrises and sunsets over the weekend has faded in a big way and will likely remain less noticeable this week with better cleansing rain chances and a NW flow of air (as opposed to the south).
That’s good news for those who suffer from respiratory issues, as the air should be generally cleaner and thus, easier to breathe.
Have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
