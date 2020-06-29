Patriots hope winning still in fashion for new QB Newton

(AP) - The Patriots have turned to former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady, who defected to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 19 years, six Super Bowls and three NFL MVP awards.
Newton gets his fresh start in New England after nine seasons in Carolina, where his own MVP-winning career had stalled because of injuries.
Newton has drawn more attention for his postgame outfits than his play while fighting injuries over the past few seasons.
But if the marriage with hoodie-wearing Patriots coach Bill Belichick is going to work, it will be more about football than fashion.
