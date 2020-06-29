Park rangers: Man drowns after trying to save young relative in N.C.

Park rangers: Man drowns after trying to save young relative in N.C.
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By AP | June 29, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 8:22 PM

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — A man has died after jumping into a river in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to help a young relative.

That’s according to park rangers who say just before 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, they responded to the scene of a drowning in progress on the Oconaluftee River in Cherokee, North Carolina.

Local news outlets report witnesses said 32-year-old Bulmaro Morales had jumped in to help a juvenile family member who was in distress.

When rangers arrived, the juvenile was safe on shore but Morales had not resurfaced.

He was later found under water, and life-saving efforts were not successful. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved