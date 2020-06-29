North Myrtle Beach leaders to vote on mask ordinance during emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach City Council announced on Monday night that there will be an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss a mask ordinance in the city.
The emergency meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the North Myrtle Beach chambers.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said that there will be a vote on the proposed ordinance and because it’s an emergency meeting they only need to vote once on the matter.
During Monday night’s city council meeting, leaders went into executive session for an hour to receive legal advice on a proposed mask ordinance. No votes were taken during that executive session.
Cities across South Carolina have been enacting ordinances that require people to wear mask inside certain businesses, or they will face a fine.
The city has not released any details on the proposed ordinance.
