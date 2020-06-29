Missing man, last seen doing yard work, dies in drowning in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing man who was last seen doing yard work has died in a drowning in Rowan County.
The person was reported missing at 2:49 p.m. off Rendleman Road in Wildwood Acres. The location is near the Shrine Club on High Rock Lake in Rowan County.
Several emergency responders went to the scene.
The man was discovered in the water at 3:24 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.
No names have been released and there’s no word on what happened.
This is a developing story. Officials did not provide any other information.
