Levine Children’s selected as one of 30 sites worldwide to open remdesivir clinical trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Levine Children’s Hospital will open a clinical trial to test the effectiveness of anti-viral drug remdesivir for COVID-19 patients, which the hospital says has shown “promising success.”
Levine Children’s is one of 30 sites selected across the world to open the clinical trial.
“Our extensive experience in clinical trials and significant contributions to cutting edge research are among the many reasons why we were selected to be a site for the remdesivir clinical trial,” Levine Children’s posted on Facebook.
The trial is set to open in the next couple weeks and will be led by Dr. Amina Ahmed and the infectious disease and immunology division.
“We are optimistic that this therapy is a good option for pediatric patients with COVID-19, and we look forward to contributing to the science in hopes of finding the most effective way we can help children suffering with this disease,” Ahmed said.
