Kannapolis City Schools votes to rename Woodrow Wilson Elementary School

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis City Schools has voted to rename Woodrow Wilson Elementary School.
The Board of Education voted on Monday to change the name of the school, named for former president Woodrow Wilson.
The school will now be named North Kannapolis Elementary School.
Schools and public buildings are beginning to replace the former president’s name because of his segregationist views.
Last week, Princeton University announced plans to remove the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from its public policy school.
During the initial planning stages in 1915, the Kannapolis school was referred to as the North School as it was being built on the north side of town.
The school was initially opened in 1917 and has undergone several
Renovations, according to school officials.
North Kannapolis Elementary School will continue to serve PreK through Grade 5 students.
“Not only today, but I’m always proud to be part of a board that wants to do the right thing,” Board Chair Todd Adams said. “This change represents Kannapolis City Schools’ ongoing efforts toward promoting inclusive spaces for students, staff and families. Just as in 2016 when the board renamed a newly renovated building G. W. Carver Elementary School to honor a heritage important to the
community, we continue to be committed to providing safe, welcoming environments for learning.”
Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Chip Buckwell said it is important to make this change now.
“These are important issues during an important time and we need to listen and respond in ways that lead us forward,” Buckwell said. “We as a district should reflect our students and community. KCS remains dedicated to our work toward antiracist, culturally responsive practices.”
