Kannapolis-based F1 race team ready to get back on track

The 4.318km (2.683mi) Red Bull Ring, located in the small Spielberg commune, has only 10 turns but the short lap time leaves very little room for error, with any mistake amplified. It will be the 33rd time that Formula One has raced at the venue but the first time that Spielberg has hosted Formula One’s season-opener. It is also the first time that the curtain-raiser has taken place on European soil since 1966 – 50 years before Haas F1 Team took its maiden steps in the championship.