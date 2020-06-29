Isolated storms possible today as feels like temperatures reach the mid 90s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will lead to elevated heat index values ranging from the mid 90s to near 100 this afternoon.
There’s also the potential for the development of a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, but coverage will be far from widespread. Any activity that pops should fade by into the early evening hours.
Overnight lows will dip into the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll have a greater opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with some development possible along the Mountains and Foothills during the early afternoon hours. Associated storm cells will track southeast in the Piedmont through the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Increasing cloud cover Tuesday and Wednesday will filter direct sunshine, but the heat and humidity will still be factor in the forecast as heat indices aim towards the low to mid 90s before the sun goes down.
Rain showers and a few storms will return throughout the day on Wednesday before a slightly drier pattern slides in Thursday and Friday. High temperatures climb from the mid to upper 80s during the middle part of the week to the lower 90s by Fourth of July weekend.
Rain and showers chances are relatively low, however, summer-pop storms can’t be ruled out Saturday or Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
