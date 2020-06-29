Florence Motor Speedway gets approval from Department of Commerce to have fans in the stands

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Fan will be back in the stands at Florence Motor Speedway next weekend.
Several weeks ago, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office told speedway owner Charlie Powell under state guidelines he wasn’t allowed to have fans at races.
After other race tracks across the state began running races with fans, Powell decided he wouldn’t give up until something changed.
Powell has been involved with racing his entire life, and after next weekend’s race, Powell will retire after 45 years.
His last goal as owner and promoter was to get fans back in the stands at his race track.
After calling everyone he could, Powell finally found the answer he was looking for, after getting in touch with the director of the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
“I got all over several people and they and the government pretty well know who Florence Motor Speedway and Charlie Powell is,” said Powell.
The Department of Commerce sent Powell a letter that temporarily allows the track to operate with fans as long as he follows all CDC guidelines.
“I’m proud of that because I did it, I did what I needed to do and I represented every other individual out there that’s trying to get something done and it don’t happen,” said Powell.
Powell said he had to submit a safety plan to the Department of Commerce for approval and he said they are taking all the necessary steps to make sure fans remain safe.
“Somebody looks sick, acts sick we don’t mind asking them, ‘Are you okay?' The people in our sign-in gate have a stack of masks there. They have sanitizer. We have the disinfectant wipes,” said Powell.
Powell also said fans will have to sit on every other row of seats, so they can follow social distancing guidelines.
The track will be open to the public on Friday afternoon and after the July 4th race, they will be having a fireworks show at the track.
