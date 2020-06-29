Feels like summer! Your 4th of July week forecast.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What do you think of when you think of July 4th weather?
Yep! That’s it!
This week will continue to be warm and muggy at times. A few showers or a thunderstorm will be possible through the evening hours.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot again.
Highs will be close to 90 degrees tomorrow and in the upper 80s on Wednesday. It will feel a bit warmer than that due to the humidity though.
There is a chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
Thursday and Friday will bring a little lower rain chances – just a 20-30 percent chance each day.
The July 4th weekend will bring highs in the upper 80s.
There is a 20-30 percent chance that thunderstorms could temporarily send you inside.
Make it a great week!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.