FedEx Ground to hire 480 in Charlotte to meet ‘critical demand for service’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FedEx Ground is hiring nearly 500 team members in Charlotte as the company continues to experience a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth.
Open positions are for package handlers with growth opportunities to build a career.
The company encourages anyone interested to visit GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com. Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old.
“The safety of FedEx Ground team members is of the utmost importance as we continue to provide essential services to our customers and communities. We remain committed to keeping our team members safe and healthy. We have been taking, and will continue to take, all necessary precautions in line with the latest guidance from public health organizations,” a press release from the company read.
Position benefits include:
- Competitive wages dependent on shift; currently offering additional pay for weekend work
- Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement
- Tuition assistance
- Paid parental leave
- Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more
- Day and night shifts available
FedEx Ground is an Equal Opportunity Employer, including disability and veterans.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.