Driver charged with DWI in deadly Hickory motorcycle crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a crash in Hickory Saturday evening has been identified by Highway Patrol as 50-year-old Kevin Glen Shoemaker.
The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Robinwood Road near Grier Street.
Troopers say a 1999 Ford Escort was traveling on Robinwood Road and attempted to turn left into a private driveway, failed to yield right of way, and collided with a Honda Nighthawk motorcycle being operated by Shoemaker.
The driver of the Ford, 23-year-old Aleta Fisher, was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired and Felony Death by Vehicle. Fisher is being held at the Catawba County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.