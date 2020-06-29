CMS calls special board meeting to discuss 2020-21 school calendar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has called a special board meeting to discuss the calendar for the upcoming school year.
The meeting is set for Wednesday, July 1 at 7 p.m.
The board will discuss plans for the reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
In late May, CMS said schools would open for students on August 17 after the school board made changes to the 2020-2021 school calendar.
A new law passed by the North Carolina General Assembly required public schools to open across the state on Aug. 17 and end before Memorial Day 2021.
The district originally planned to use the five-state required remote learning days during the week of the Republican National Convention that was scheduled to be in Charlotte from Aug. 24-27.
With most of the RNC no longer taking place in Charlotte, CMS may possibly need to revise this calendar plan.
The Wednesday electronic meeting can be streamed lived at: https://facebook.com/cmsboe.
