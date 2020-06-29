Break-in reported at Salisbury church, several items taken

A handgun, electronics and sound equipment were taken from the church. (Source: David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant | June 29, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT - Updated June 29 at 9:26 AM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a break-in at North Main Baptist Church.

According to the report, investigators believe someone entered the church through a bathroom window between 1:00 pm and 3:30 pm on Saturday.

A handgun, karaoke machine, several electronic items and sound equipment were taken. Other items were found in a trash can near the door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007

