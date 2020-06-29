After 96 days of waiting, Cam Newton and the Panthers can finally move on — for now

The bigger issue with that game, however, is whether it takes place at all — and there’s a strong possibility it does not. The NFL has already canceled the first preseason game of the year — the Hall of Fame game between the Cowboys and Steelers — the rest of the preseason is expected to be significantly reduced due to the pandemic. If the NFL wants each team to have a home and away preseason game to run through new protocols, Carolina’s game in Baltimore on Aug. 30 is a much shorter trip, if that even takes place.