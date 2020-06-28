Union County Public Schools to address ‘insensitive posts’ by current board member

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public School leaders will discuss on Monday morning “insensitive posts” made on social media by a current board member.
A school spokesperson said the posts were made on his personal social media account.
The topic will be addressed at 10 a.m., preceding the school board’s previously scheduled meeting.
Union County Public Schools Board Chair Melissa Merrell will speak on behalf of the school board and will answer questions regarding the incident.
The school board has not confirmed which board member posted the material, and the nature of the content.
