On Stonewall anniversary, Charlotte LGBTQ groups unite to support Black Lives Matter

What is now referred to as the Stonewall Uprising or riots began June 28, 1969 in New York City’s Greenwich Village when police officers began a raid at the Stonewall Inn. Police clashed violently with customers and workers in what was one of the few public spaces where LGBTQ people could gather free from discrimination or harassment. Stonewall served as a unifying moment for gay, lesbian and transgender people and, for many, the raid sparked new political activism toward LGBTQ equality.