Search suspended for missing swimmer on Lake Norman in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews have discontinued search for a missing swimmer on Lake Norman in Catawba County, according to officials with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.
The search for a missing 27-year-old man, who went swimming and hasn’t resurfaced, will resume Monday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 4800 block of Kiser Island Road in the Terrell community around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Emergency workers continue to look for a 27-year-old man who went swimming off a boat, according to the N.C Wildlife Resources Commission.
Officials say the man was on a boat with nine other people when he and another person jumped off the boat to cool off.
“A lot of people sort of relax, they let their guard down,” Lt. Allen Carlisle, with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, said. “They’re out here having fun on the water with friends, with family, and it’s a whole different situation. The danger level is there but they don’t realize it a lot of times. They jump in the water.”
Wildlife officers said the man became distressed in the water and others on the boat tossed him floatation devices,
Officers say the man went under and didn’t come back up.
N.C. Wildlife officers said 10 people were on a rented boat and they had 14 life vests on board, but none were being worn.
“Folks are not wearing their life jackets,” Carlisle said. “We’ve seen children and personal watercraft people wearing them. Tubers, skiers are wearing them, but a lot of people are not. They are cumbersome, not very comfortable and people are very hot in them, so they don’t like to wear them. They don’t feel the need. Unfortunately, when you jump off that boat, there’s a need there, and people just need not taking heed to those warnings we’re putting out there.”
Search crews are using GPS data from the 911 call to help pinpoint where the man may have jumped in the lake.
No other information has been released.
