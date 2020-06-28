Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading 2020 goes virtual

School-age children can earn a point for each hour they read, and kids ages 5 and under earn points for specific activities that they complete, which can all be logged in READsquared. Once participants accrue 10 and 20 points, they (or their responsible party) can contact RPL at 980-432-8670 or send a message through READsquared to verify their mailing address and obtain their prize. At 10 points, children can select a prize from the available listings, and at 20, they are eligible for one $5 coupon from local businesses that include South Main Book Company, Sno Biz of Granite Quarry, and Sweet Treats by Nevaeh.