Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading 2020 goes virtual

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programming is back but the 2020 experience will be a little different from previous summers: all programs are virtual and will be shared via RPL’s website and social media accounts. RPL Virtual Summer Reading 2020 will run during July instead of the typical two month time frame.
The Friends of Rowan Public Library is the primary sponsor of RPL’s summer reading program and has again provided funds for reading awards and prizes. RPL purchased many of this year’s prizes through local businesses including South Main Book Company, Sno Biz of Granite Quarry, and Sweet Treats by Nevaeh.
For weeks, RPL staff have been hard at work, learning new technologies, planning programs, and preparing to help readers of all ages celebrate the theme “Imagine Your Story.”
Staff have overcome numerous unanticipated and unprecedented challenges as a result of the global pandemic and social distancing guidelines. All programs had to be altered and converted to virtual formats, most planning sessions had to be conducted via zoom and social distancing guidelines observed.
“Staff have adapted very well. Many trained on various technologies while teleworking,' said Youth Services Supervisor Hope Loman. “Staff have really made the best use of re-structured schedules and new work environments.”
Loman and Adult Services Supervisor Abigail Hardison have worked to reshape RPL’s usual Summer Reading event into a month-long virtual extravaganza that all ages can enjoy.
“I’m really excited about the virtual storytimes,” Loman said. “I am hoping online access will increase audience reach and participation.”
Children’s Associate Robert Jones – also known as “Mr. Robert” to his fans – agrees. He has enjoyed creating his virtual storytimes, though he does miss performing in person. “Making a virtual story time was a challenge, but it was a lot of fun. We can’t wait to share them with the community.”
Virtual storytime provides another layer of fun for viewers, not only because they go beyond the physical walls of the library, but because of extra effects such as lighting and green screens. Families can experience storytimes and rewatch their favorites from the comfort of home.
To celebrate the theme of “Imagine Your Story,” RPL children’s staff have produced storytimes based on popular fairy tales, folk tales, and mythology. The videos offer new twists on older stories, along with opportunities for sing along fun. Because programs will be shared virtually, additional care had to be taken to identify and only use stories, songs and music without copyright protection.
Programs designed for teens include virtual escape rooms and scavenger hunts. The age-restricted Teen Virtual Writers Club is new this year and will provide a weekly virtual space for teen writers to come together to share work, respond to live prompts, and discuss tips on publishing.
The popular “Get Lit(erature)” trivia program has also returned! Enjoy fairy tale and mythology trivia via Zoom and Facebook Live on Tuesdays. An adult Virtual Writers Club, limited to ages 18 and older, will also be offered on Wednesdays, and all ages can try their hand at DIY crafts that use common materials found at home.
Staff have stretched their creative muscles in order to provide virtual summer reading programs and activities for all ages and worked to ensure RPL remains a beacon in the community for learning and access.
“It’s been especially challenging work this summer, but now we’re ready,” said Loman.
Participants of all ages in the summer reading program are also encouraged to register again through READsquared to keep track of reading and activities to accumulate prizes throughout the month of July. The Adult Top Five Readers and Teen Summer Reading Challenge raffle winners will be notified by email after July 31 and will be announced on August 4 in a “Summer Reading 2020 Happily Ever After” presentation.
Loman hopes to give out more prizes to readers pushing towards individual goals this year. “Last year we awarded 763 Summer Reading prizes to kids, and 131 one of those reached the 20 point reading level. We would love to beat that record this year and give out all of our 10 point and 20 point prizes.”
To help families get the reading materials they need to earn those points, book bundles are returning for the summer for families, teens, and adults. “We know that options for family entertainment are limited this summer, and right now libraries are closed for browsing, so we wanted to make it easy for families to not only have easy access to items but know that what they’re checking out is of good quality,” Loman said.
Book bundles provide a variety of titles without having to place individual holds on each title. They are perfect for voracious readers or larger families. Families or individuals can call their local branch and add a bundle to their checkout items for curbside pick-up.
“When you make a reservation for curbside pickup, ask what book bundles are currently available, and we can add one to your account,” Loman explained. “Keep checking in, as we plan to add more book bundles over the course of the summer.”
To keep up with the latest Summer Reading news and to enjoy the virtual programs, follow RPL’s social media accounts: Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary), Twitter (@rowanlibrarync), and Instagram (@rowanlibrarync). After release on social media, all RPL staff videos will be available on RPL’s YouTube channel (Rowan Public Library) for viewing at any time. Visit rowanpubliclibrary.org to learn more about RPL.
To request the summer reading schedule be emailed to you directly or to request print copies through the mail, call RPL’s central line at 980-432-8670 or email info@rowancountync.gov.
Summer Reading Designed for Ages 10 and Under
RPL children’s staff have produced virtual storytimes based on popular fairy tales, folk tales, and mythology that run from 10 to 30 minutes. Beginning July 1, a new storytime video will be shared every Monday at 9 a.m. and Wednesday at Noon. Every Tuesday in July, RPL will share links to educational and entertaining virtual programs hosted by outside organizations. These include storytimes, how-to-draw videos, and STEAM activities.
School-age children can earn a point for each hour they read, and kids ages 5 and under earn points for specific activities that they complete, which can all be logged in READsquared. Once participants accrue 10 and 20 points, they (or their responsible party) can contact RPL at 980-432-8670 or send a message through READsquared to verify their mailing address and obtain their prize. At 10 points, children can select a prize from the available listings, and at 20, they are eligible for one $5 coupon from local businesses that include South Main Book Company, Sno Biz of Granite Quarry, and Sweet Treats by Nevaeh.
For more details about programs and activities designed for ages 10 and under, contact Hope at Hope.Loman@rowancountync.gov or call 704-216-8258.
Summer Reading Designed for Ages 11 through 17
This year, the programs designed for teens (ages 11 through 17 or rising 6th through 12th graders) include virtual escape rooms and scavenger hunts. Upon release, these games will be available for seven days. Teen participants who complete each activity by the end of that week-long period will be entered into a drawing for gift card prizes.
Planned programs also include DIY craft videos using common household items. Teens who complete the projects are invited to post photos and tag the library on social media to show off their handiwork.
Teens can also join RPL's new Teen Writers Club. During July, this group will meet virtually on a weekly basis to participate in writing exercises to share their work. The club is open to teen writers of all experience levels.
The Teen Summer Reading Challenge returns! Teens log hours spent reading on READsquared and earn raffle tickets. Every hour spent reading equals one point, and teens can log hours from July 1 until July 29 at Noon. Points will then be used to enter raffles for prizes that include a new Fitbit Inspire fitness tracking device, a Kindle 8 HD tablet, and a drone.
Teens are encouraged to choose which raffle items they want to “spend” points on and submit their choices from Noon on July 29 until Noon on July 31. Choices should be submitted via a READsquared message or by emailing Sydney at Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov.
For more details about programs and activities designed for ages 11 through 17, email Sydney or call 704-216-8229.
Summer Reading Designed for Ages 18 and older
While all RPL virtual programming can be enjoyed by participants of all ages, some programs are especially designed for adult participants. Engaging programs have been planned, from DIY projects to an online trivia tournament.
Last summer’s popular “Get Lit(erature)” trivia series returns virtually and will be themed around fairytales and myths. Three bouts are planned and will run via Zoom and Facebook Live at 7:30 pm on July 7, 14, and 21.
Each week, individual or group competitors who are Zoom-registered will battle for one $25 gift certificate to South Main Book Company. Participants must register for that week’s “Get Lit(erature)” bout by 3 p.m. on the day of. Registration opens July 1. To register, call 980-432-8670 or email info@rowancountync.gov and include “Trivia” in the subject line. Zoom instructions will be emailed to registrants by one hour prior to each bout.
Anyone—all ages, registered or not—can play along by answering questions in the comments section during the Facebook Live simulcast. Individuals participating this way are not eligible to win the weekly prizes.
Writers of all experience levels are invited to join RPL’s Virtual Adult Writer’s Club in July! Discuss, share and connect with other writers while accessing resources to improve your craft. Online, weekly meetings will be held July 1 and July 8 from 4 – 6 p.m. and July 15 and July 22 from 6 – 8 p.m. For more information, contact Brittney at Brittney.Peters@rowancountync.gov.
Adult participants are invited to log hours spent reading from July 1 – 31 on READsquared and compete against others to determine the Top Five Readers; each top five winner will receive an Amazon gift card. The top reader will receive a $75 gift card, the second-place reader a $50 gift card, and third through fifth place readers will each receive a $25 gift card.
For more details about programs designed for ages 18 and up, call 704-216-8248 or email Abigail.Hardison@rowancountync.gov.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.