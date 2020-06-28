North Carolina pauses in Safer at Home Phase 2, adds statewide requirement for face coverings

The City Council and I thank Governor Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen for announcing that coverings over the nose and mouth must be worn when people are in both indoor and outdoor public spaces across our state. This step, in addition to encouraging people to stay six feet apart, wash hands, and stay home when ill, will help each of us protect our families, friends and neighbor. It is also a necessary step to restore our economy, get people back to work, and get our children back to school.