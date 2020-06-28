Mayor: Reimbursements to be given for property damaged while clearing Jefferson Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Reimbursements will be given for personal property damaged when Jefferson Square Park was cleared following a fatal shooting.
Mayor Greg Fischer made an announcement about the claim forms on Facebook Sunday stating, “I’ve seen photos and video of individuals picking up their belongings left last night at Jefferson Square Park. The treatment of their personal property was not acceptable and not our intent. I apologize for the miscommunication between our Public Works crews. We have made a mistake and we have a process in place for reimbursement.”
The park was cleared by Metro Public Works crews following the shooting death of Tyler Gerth, 27, who was shot in the park around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Items were taken to 600 Meriwether Avenue.
In a press conference held Sunday afternoon, LMPD interim chief Robert Schroeder apologized for the way items were removed from the park.
LMPD also announced Sunday that tents and overnight stays at Jefferson Square Park would be prohibited.
To fill out a claim form, click here.
