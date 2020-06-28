Jones dodges wrecks to win 1st career Truck race at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Jones surged down the final two laps to win a wreck-filled Truck Series race.
It was the first of three NASCAR races Sunday at Pocono Raceway.
The Truck race was rained out Saturday, forcing the move to early Sunday. The second-tier Xfinity Series and Cup races will follow.
Jones had a quick turnaround, starting seventh in the Xfinity race.
Jones won his first Truck race in 46 career starts and in his first start since last season.
