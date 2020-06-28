Hot and muggy week ahead with daily chances for scattered storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms will continue into early tonight with activity diminishing overnight.
Some thunderstorms rolled through the Charlotte area with strong wind gusts and heavy downpours Sunday afternoon.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued in local counties, and expired after 6 p.m.
However, we are not out of the woods yet.
Strong thunderstorms are possible throughout the evening hours.
These storms could have damaging winds, heavy downpours, hail and even a small chance of tornadoes.
Around 4:30 p.m., the first thunderstorm warnings were issued in the WBTV viewing area, including Mecklenburg County.
The storm moved southeast at 20 mph.
More thunderstorm warnings were issued shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Severe Weather Alerts
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for York, Gaston and Mecklenburg counties until 5:15 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Chesterfield and Lancaster counties until 6:15 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Union County until 6 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Chester County until 7:15 p.m.
Some patchy fog will be possible by Monday morning with low temperatures in the lower 60s for the mountains and around 70 degrees for the Piedmont.
Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.
Monday high temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to around 90 degrees for the Piedmont.
High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s Tuesday through Friday with daily chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms.
High temperatures are expected to stay around 90 degrees for the 4th of July weekend with more scattered storms possible.
Have a wonderful start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
