First Alert for poor air quality and afternoon storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday has been declared a First Alert due to the Saharan dust we have been talking about for most of the week.
It is here. First of all, let me be clear. It isn’t a dust storm.
There is more small particulate matter in the atmosphere than usual. It originated in the Sahara and crossed the Atlantic. Some people won’t be able to tell much of a difference, other than a hazy sky at times.
However, if you have respiratory issues, you may want to stay inside a little more today than usual. It is a Code Orange air quality day.
Then there is the matter of afternoon and evening storm potential. There is an upper level disturbance moving in and it could bring storms. It isn’t definite that everyone will get a storm.
However, if you do get one, it could be strong to severe. Gusty winds are the biggest threat with hail and a small tornado risk coming in behind that. If you’re spending time outside today, make sure you have the WBTV weather app handy in case storms start to fire close to you. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon.
The week ahead will be warm and muggy. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Each day has the threat for afternoon thunderstorms to pop up from Monday through the 4th of July!
Make it a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.