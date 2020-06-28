Briscoe holds off Chastain to win Xfinity race at Pocono

June 28, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 10:30 PM

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Chase Briscoe held off Ross Chastain in overtime to win the crash-filled Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway. It’s the second of three NASCAR races at the track on Sunday.

Pocono became the first track to hold a Truck, Xfinity and Cup race on the same day.

Kevin Harvick goes for Cup victories on consecutive days at Pocono.

Briscoe won his fourth Xfinity race of the season.

Chastain won $100,000 in a prize awarded to the highest finisher among four eligible drivers. 

