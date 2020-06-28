Atrium Health Cabarrus receives hundreds of meals for teammates

“I can’t say enough to thank Jim, Craig and Ralph, along with the entire community for supporting our team at Atrium Health Cabarrus,” said Asha Rodriguez, VP, facility executive, Atrium Health Cabarrus. “Our teammates are bravely coming to work every day to care for our neighbors, their friends and even at times, their family, during this pandemic and it’s important that they feel the love that was shown here today through these hot meals.”