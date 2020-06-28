Atrium Health Cabarrus receives hundreds of meals for teammates

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health Cabarrus received a generous food donation on Thursday, June 25 from several local State Farm Insurance agents. Jim Burgin, Craig Berry and Ralph Brittain donated 600 pan pizzas to hospital staff. Teammates were excited for the piping hot meal during their busy day, and are grateful for all the donations that continue to roll in.
“I can’t say enough to thank Jim, Craig and Ralph, along with the entire community for supporting our team at Atrium Health Cabarrus,” said Asha Rodriguez, VP, facility executive, Atrium Health Cabarrus. “Our teammates are bravely coming to work every day to care for our neighbors, their friends and even at times, their family, during this pandemic and it’s important that they feel the love that was shown here today through these hot meals.”
“Jim, Craig and I wanted to thank our medical heroes by keeping them fed and energized,” said Ralph Brittain, agent State Farm Insurance. “This pandemic has certainly changed our lives, our routines and put us all on guard to protect our families, jobs and responsibilities. What an honor it is for us to say thank you to the ones on the front lines.”
Agents made two separate donations today, one at 11 a.m. and one at 8 p.m. to reach as many teammates as possible. Thursday’s donation brings the total, including meals and snacks, to nearly 120,000 food donations across Atrium Health as of June 18.
“As State Farm agents, one of our goals is to always be a good neighbor in the community,” said Jim Burgin, agent State Farm Insurance. “We want to share a simple kindness as a little pick-me-up for these dedicated heroes.”
