Arizona Cardinals’ player arrested for OVI in Put-In-Bay after driving car into Lake Erie

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - Put-In-Bay Police confirmed Jermiah Lamont Brawswell was arrested for OVI after he drove his Chevrolet Camaro off an embankment and into Lake Erie.
The Toledo native went to Youngstown State and plays for the Cardinals.
Witnesses told officers Braswell was driving at a high rate of speed when the car left the roadway, traveled through a long grassy area, and then flew off into the lake.
Witnesses also told officers the driver was still trying to drive his Camaro while in the water.
When officers went into the water, they found Braswell was still in the driver’s seat trying to drive forward, according to the report.
According to police, he told officers he was “stuck,” and didn’t know what happened.
When officers spoke Braswell, they noticed his speech was slurred and he was unable to explain how his car ended in the water, according to police.
Police said Braswell was arrested for OVI after his field sobriety tests.
Braswell agreed to a portable breath test that showed his BAC exceeded the state’s legal limit, but refused to submit to a chemical test, according to police.
The incident happened on South Bass Island in the 210 block of Conlan Road.
19 News reached out to the Cardinals for a statement in regards to this incident.
