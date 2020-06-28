American Flat Track added to Bank of America ROVAL 400 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

With over 60 years of racing history to its credit, Charlotte Motor Speedway has become known as "America's Home for Racing." It will further solidify this title by hosting three back-to-back-to-back opportunities to witness high-speed motorsports action. On Friday and Saturday at CMS's The Dirt Track at Charlotte, the athletes in all three classes of American Flat Track will spend two nights vying for a spot in the AFT championship hunt. The weekend's action will culminate on Sunday with NASCAR's premier class, as its world famous drivers attack the unique ROVAL 400 on the CMS road course.