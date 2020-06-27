84-year-old moped driver killed in crash in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - An 84-year-old moped driver died in a crash Saturday morning in Belmont.
The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard at the entrance of an Aldi’s grocery store.
Police said a car turning left into the parking lot pulled into the path of a moped traveling eastbound on Wilkinson Boulevard.
The moped driver, identified as 84-year-old Dewey Jack Ingram, struck the passenger side of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eastbound traffic on Wilkinson Boulevard was diverted to Lincoln Street while the collision was investigated.
Police said the crash is still being investigated and anyone with additional information is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.
